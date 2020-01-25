No. 7 Dayton 87, Richmond 79

DAYTON (18-2)

Toppin 9-15 5-7 24, Mikesell 4-11 1-3 10, Crutcher 8-12 4-4 24, Watson 4-8 5-7 14, Chatman 1-3 0-0 2, Landers 2-3 2-2 6, Tshimanga 1-1 3-4 5, Cohill 0-0 2-2 2, Matos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 22-29 87.

RICHMOND (15-5)

Gilyard 9-17 6-7 29, Golden 3-12 1-2 7, Sherod 7-18 3-6 21, Cayo 5-10 5-5 15, Gustavson 0-2 0-0 0, Wojcik 2-3 0-0 5, Burton 1-5 0-0 2, Grace 0-1 0-0 0, Koureissi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 15-20 79.

Halftime_Dayton 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 7-19 (Crutcher 4-7, Toppin 1-2, Mikesell 1-4, Watson 1-5, Landers 0-1), Richmond 10-19 (Gilyard 5-8, Sherod 4-7, Wojcik 1-2, Golden 0-1, Grace 0-1). Rebounds_Dayton 41 (Toppin 12), Richmond 31 (Sherod 9). Assists_Dayton 16 (Crutcher 7), Richmond 15 (Golden 7). Total Fouls_Dayton 18, Richmond 19. A_7,201 (7,201).

