No. 7 NC State 79, Clemson 60

NC STATE (20-1)

Jones 6-9 1-1 15, Cunane 2-7 4-4 8, Brown-Turner 4-12 2-2 12, Crutchfield 1-7 0-0 2, Konig 8-17 0-0 23, Boyd 2-4 1-2 5, Cassell 0-4 1-2 1, Hobby 2-3 0-0 4, Ealey 1-1 0-0 3, Hunter 2-4 0-0 6, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-68 9-11 79

CLEMSON (7-14)

Robinson 5-8 0-0 10, Thornton 5-6 0-0 10, Hank 1-4 0-0 2, Spray 3-14 0-0 9, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Cherry 0-2 0-0 0, Bennett 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 3-8 2-2 9, Blackstock 0-0 0-0 0, Cotton 0-3 0-0 0, Lopes 1-3 0-0 3, McNeal 0-1 0-0 0, Meertens 6-11 2-4 14, Sticker 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 25-66 4-6 60

NC State 22 15 25 17 — 79 Clemson 18 10 17 15 — 60

3-Point Goals_NC State 14-32 (Jones 2-4, Brown-Turner 2-6, Crutchfield 0-3, Konig 7-14, Hobby 0-1, Ealey 1-1, Hunter 2-3), Clemson 6-22 (Robinson 0-1, Hank 0-1, Spray 3-11, Thomas 0-1, Hayes 1-1, Cotton 0-1, Lopes 1-3, Sticker 1-3). Assists_NC State 17 (Crutchfield 7), Clemson 10 (Meertens 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC State 42 (Brown-Turner 4-7), Clemson 39 (Robinson 3-5). Total Fouls_NC State 10, Clemson 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,257.

