No. 7 San Diego St. looks to extend streak vs Nevada

Nevada (11-7, 4-2) vs. No. 7 San Diego State (18-0, 7-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 San Diego State looks for its eighth straight conference win against Nevada. San Diego State’s last MWC loss came against the Utah State Aggies 64-57 on March 16, 2019. Nevada won 68-67 at home against Wyoming in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn has averaged 16.6 points and 4.9 assists while Yanni Wetzell has put up 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Wolf Pack, Jalen Harris has averaged 18.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while Jazz Johnson has put up 17.1 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Harris has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Nevada has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60 points and allowing 75 points during those contests. San Diego State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 74.9 points while giving up 55.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wolf Pack have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aztecs. San Diego State has 39 assists on 80 field goals (48.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Nevada has assists on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: San Diego State has held opposing teams to 56.9 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

