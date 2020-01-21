No. 8 Duke 89, Miami 59

MIAMI (10-8)

Waardenburg 0-2 0-0 0, Vasiljevic 5-11 0-0 12, McGusty 3-10 6-6 13, Miller 4-8 5-6 13, Lykes 3-13 2-2 9, Walker 1-3 2-2 4, Beverly 0-6 0-0 0, Wong 2-7 4-6 8, Herenton 0-0 0-0 0, Gkogkos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 19-22 59.

DUKE (16-3)

Jones 6-13 2-2 16, Goldwire 2-3 0-0 4, Stanley 4-10 0-0 9, Carey 3-9 5-7 11, Hurt 8-11 2-3 22, White 2-3 0-0 5, DeLaurier 2-2 1-1 5, Baker 3-8 0-0 9, O’Connell 4-5 0-0 8, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Buckmire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 10-13 89.

Halftime_Duke 48-24. 3-Point Goals_Miami 4-18 (Vasiljevic 2-6, McGusty 1-3, Lykes 1-4, Waardenburg 0-1, Walker 0-1, Beverly 0-3), Duke 11-25 (Hurt 4-7, Baker 3-5, Jones 2-4, White 1-2, Stanley 1-4, Carey 0-1, Goldwire 0-1, O’Connell 0-1). Rebounds_Miami 33 (Miller 13), Duke 37 (DeLaurier 9). Assists_Miami 6 (Beverly 3), Duke 18 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_Miami 10, Duke 20. A_9,314 (9,314).

