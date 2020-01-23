Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 8 NC State 88, Pittsburgh 44

January 23, 2020 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

NC STATE (18-1)

Jones 3-6 0-0 8, Cunane 5-8 2-2 12, Brown-Turner 5-12 2-3 13, Crutchfield 3-7 1-1 8, Konig 3-4 0-0 9, Boyd 5-10 0-0 10, Cassell 3-6 1-2 7, Hobby 2-4 0-0 5, Ealey 3-3 0-0 7, Hunter 1-5 6-6 9, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Wadsworth 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 33-67 12-14 88

PITTSBURGH (3-15)

Judkins 0-2 1-2 1, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Bugg 5-9 0-0 12, Green 1-6 1-2 3, Harris 7-21 1-1 16, Igbokwe 1-4 1-2 3, Lamark 1-2 0-0 3, Hayford 1-10 0-0 2, Knight 1-4 0-0 2, Prapa 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-61 4-7 44

NC State 20 18 30 20 88
Pittsburgh 15 15 4 10 44

3-Point Goals_NC State 10-29 (Jones 2-4, Cunane 0-3, Brown-Turner 1-5, Crutchfield 1-4, Konig 3-4, Boyd 0-1, Cassell 0-1, Hobby 1-1, Ealey 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Moore 0-1, Wadsworth 0-1), Pittsburgh 4-17 (Bugg 2-4, Green 0-4, Harris 1-3, Lamark 1-2, Hayford 0-4). Assists_NC State 23 (Konig 4), Pittsburgh 8 (Green 2). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Igbokwe. Rebounds_NC State 47 (Cunane 2-8), Pittsburgh 33 (Igbokwe 3-10). Total Fouls_NC State 11, Pittsburgh 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_832.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in