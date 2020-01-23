No. 8 NC State 88, Pittsburgh 44

NC STATE (18-1)

Jones 3-6 0-0 8, Cunane 5-8 2-2 12, Brown-Turner 5-12 2-3 13, Crutchfield 3-7 1-1 8, Konig 3-4 0-0 9, Boyd 5-10 0-0 10, Cassell 3-6 1-2 7, Hobby 2-4 0-0 5, Ealey 3-3 0-0 7, Hunter 1-5 6-6 9, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Wadsworth 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 33-67 12-14 88

PITTSBURGH (3-15)

Judkins 0-2 1-2 1, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Bugg 5-9 0-0 12, Green 1-6 1-2 3, Harris 7-21 1-1 16, Igbokwe 1-4 1-2 3, Lamark 1-2 0-0 3, Hayford 1-10 0-0 2, Knight 1-4 0-0 2, Prapa 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-61 4-7 44

NC State 20 18 30 20 — 88 Pittsburgh 15 15 4 10 — 44

3-Point Goals_NC State 10-29 (Jones 2-4, Cunane 0-3, Brown-Turner 1-5, Crutchfield 1-4, Konig 3-4, Boyd 0-1, Cassell 0-1, Hobby 1-1, Ealey 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Moore 0-1, Wadsworth 0-1), Pittsburgh 4-17 (Bugg 2-4, Green 0-4, Harris 1-3, Lamark 1-2, Hayford 0-4). Assists_NC State 23 (Konig 4), Pittsburgh 8 (Green 2). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Igbokwe. Rebounds_NC State 47 (Cunane 2-8), Pittsburgh 33 (Igbokwe 3-10). Total Fouls_NC State 11, Pittsburgh 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_832.

