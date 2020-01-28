Listen Live Sports

No. 8 Villanova 79, St. John’s 59

January 28, 2020 8:28 pm
 
VILLANOVA (17-3)

Gillespie 7-14 0-0 17, Robinson-Earl 5-8 1-2 13, Bey 8-14 2-2 23, Moore 2-9 6-6 11, Swider 5-11 0-0 11, Slater 1-2 0-3 2, Antoine 0-2 0-0 0, Cosby-Roundtree 1-1 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 9-13 79.

ST. JOHN’S (13-9)

Dunn 10-16 1-2 24, Figueroa 5-14 0-0 12, Rutherford 2-5 0-0 4, Heron 1-7 0-0 3, Champagnie 2-5 2-2 6, Earlington 3-9 0-0 6, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 2-2 0-0 4, Caraher 0-0 0-0 0, Sears 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 3-4 59.

Halftime_Villanova 39-26. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 12-29 (Bey 5-9, Gillespie 3-6, Robinson-Earl 2-3, Moore 1-4, Swider 1-5, Antoine 0-2), St. John’s 6-19 (Dunn 3-5, Figueroa 2-8, Heron 1-4, Champagnie 0-2). Rebounds_Villanova 37 (Robinson-Earl 14), St. John’s 29 (Dunn, Figueroa, Champagnie 5). Assists_Villanova 14 (Gillespie 6), St. John’s 9 (Dunn 4). Total Fouls_Villanova 8, St. John’s 11. A_10,155 (19,812).

