No. 9 Duke 79, Pittsburgh 67

PITTSBURGH (13-8)

Champagnie 5-12 2-2 13, Toney 11-19 2-2 27, Johnson 3-10 3-4 9, McGowens 0-7 2-2 2, Coulibaly 3-4 2-4 8, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Hamilton 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 25-57 13-16 67.

DUKE (17-3)

Jones 5-10 3-3 14, Carey 11-17 3-6 26, Goldwire 4-9 2-2 13, Stanley 5-10 0-0 11, Hurt 2-6 2-4 7, White 2-3 0-0 6, Baker 1-6 0-0 2, DeLaurier 0-0 0-0 0, O’Connell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 10-15 79.

Halftime_Duke 45-34. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 4-12 (Toney 3-4, Champagnie 1-5, Johnson 0-1, McGowens 0-2), Duke 9-26 (Goldwire 3-7, White 2-3, Carey 1-2, Jones 1-2, Hurt 1-4, Stanley 1-5, Baker 0-3). Rebounds_Pittsburgh 29 (Champagnie 7), Duke 35 (Carey 13). Assists_Pittsburgh 12 (McGowens 6), Duke 19 (Jones 8). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 15, Duke 16. A_9,314 (9,314).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.