No. 9 Mississippi St. 80, Mississippi 39

MISSISSIPPI (7-13)

Banks 2-2 1-2 5, Alexander 4-8 2-5 10, Cage 4-16 2-2 11, Reid 2-8 2-2 6, Smith 1-7 1-2 3, Kitchens 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 1-2 0-0 3, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Rankin 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 14-45 9-15 39

MISSISSIPPI ST. (18-3)

Bibby 3-7 0-0 8, Carter 10-14 4-6 24, Danberry 2-5 1-2 5, Taylor 3-5 0-0 6, Wiggins 2-4 3-4 8, Jackson 4-7 3-5 12, Taylor 1-5 0-0 2, Espinoza-Hunter 1-4 0-0 2, Hemingway 1-2 0-0 2, Matharu 4-8 0-1 11, Mingo-Young 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 31-65 11-18 80

Mississippi 6 8 8 17 — 39 Mississippi St. 30 17 18 15 — 80

3-Point Goals_Mississippi 2-15 (Alexander 0-3, Cage 1-8, Reid 0-1, Smith 0-1, Lewis 1-2), Mississippi St. 7-17 (Bibby 2-4, Wiggins 1-2, Jackson 1-2, Espinoza-Hunter 0-1, Hemingway 0-1, Matharu 3-7). Assists_Mississippi 9 (Alexander 5), Mississippi St. 24 (Danberry 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mississippi 28 (Alexander 2-5), Mississippi St. 41 (Carter 6-11). Total Fouls_Mississippi 20, Mississippi St. 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,503.

