No. 9 NC State 59, Wake Forest 45

WAKE FOREST (11-7)

Morra 2-8 2-3 6, Raca 6-16 2-2 16, Conti 3-18 2-4 9, Scruggs 1-6 0-0 2, Sharp 3-11 2-2 9, Banks 1-1 0-0 2, Branch 0-2 0-0 0, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Hahne 0-0 1-2 1, Harrison 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 16-63 9-13 45

NC STATE (17-1)

Jones 5-11 5-6 15, Cunane 1-7 7-8 10, Brown-Turner 5-12 0-0 11, Crutchfield 0-9 0-0 0, Konig 3-8 0-0 8, Boyd 4-10 0-1 8, Cassell 1-4 0-0 3, Hobby 1-1 0-0 2, Ealey 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 21-65 12-15 59

Wake Forest 16 10 11 8 — 45 NC State 18 13 13 15 — 59

3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 4-16 (Raca 2-7, Conti 1-4, Scruggs 0-2, Sharp 1-2, Branch 0-1), NC State 5-16 (Jones 0-1, Cunane 1-1, Brown-Turner 1-3, Crutchfield 0-3, Konig 2-5, Boyd 0-1, Cassell 1-1, Hunter 0-1). Assists_Wake Forest 4 (Conti 2), NC State 11 (Konig 5). Fouled Out_Wake Forest Morra. Rebounds_Wake Forest 45 (Sharp 4-9), NC State 49 (Jones 4-11). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 14, NC State 13. Technical Fouls_Wake Forest TEAM 1. A_5,052.

