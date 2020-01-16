No. 9 NC State 68, No. 13 Florida St. 51

FLORIDA ST. (15-3)

Gillespie 9-15 2-4 22, Myers 1-6 0-0 2, Ekhomu 3-11 1-2 7, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Woolfolk 5-16 1-2 12, Clarkson 0-1 0-0 0, Baldwin 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 0-0 0-2 0, Puisis 0-1 0-0 0, Weber 2-4 0-1 5, Totals 21-58 5-13 51

NC STATE (16-1)

Jones 4-10 2-2 10, Cunane 9-15 2-2 20, Brown-Turner 7-10 1-2 18, Crutchfield 2-11 0-0 6, Konig 4-9 0-0 10, Boyd 0-2 2-4 2, Cassell 1-2 0-0 2, Ealey 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-59 7-10 68

Florida St. 10 11 13 17 — 51 NC State 18 18 16 16 — 68

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 4-22 (Gillespie 2-5, Ekhomu 0-6, Woolfolk 1-7, Puisis 0-1, Weber 1-3), NC State 7-21 (Jones 0-4, Cunane 0-2, Brown-Turner 3-4, Crutchfield 2-5, Konig 2-6). Assists_Florida St. 11 (Ekhomu 5), NC State 17 (Konig 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida St. 34 (Jones 3-7), NC State 38 (Brown-Turner 3-8). Total Fouls_Florida St. 15, NC State 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,112.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.