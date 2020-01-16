Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 9 NC State 68, No. 13 Florida St. 51

January 16, 2020 8:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

FLORIDA ST. (15-3)

Gillespie 9-15 2-4 22, Myers 1-6 0-0 2, Ekhomu 3-11 1-2 7, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Woolfolk 5-16 1-2 12, Clarkson 0-1 0-0 0, Baldwin 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 0-0 0-2 0, Puisis 0-1 0-0 0, Weber 2-4 0-1 5, Totals 21-58 5-13 51

NC STATE (16-1)

Jones 4-10 2-2 10, Cunane 9-15 2-2 20, Brown-Turner 7-10 1-2 18, Crutchfield 2-11 0-0 6, Konig 4-9 0-0 10, Boyd 0-2 2-4 2, Cassell 1-2 0-0 2, Ealey 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-59 7-10 68

Florida St. 10 11 13 17 51
NC State 18 18 16 16 68

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 4-22 (Gillespie 2-5, Ekhomu 0-6, Woolfolk 1-7, Puisis 0-1, Weber 1-3), NC State 7-21 (Jones 0-4, Cunane 0-2, Brown-Turner 3-4, Crutchfield 2-5, Konig 2-6). Assists_Florida St. 11 (Ekhomu 5), NC State 17 (Konig 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida St. 34 (Jones 3-7), NC State 38 (Brown-Turner 3-8). Total Fouls_Florida St. 15, NC State 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,112.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending