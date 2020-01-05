Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NO. 9 NC STATE 80, VIRGINIA 60

January 5, 2020 5:44 pm
 
VIRGINIA (5-9)

Jablonowski 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 1-1 0-0 2, Toussaint 5-13 2-2 14, Williams 2-7 1-4 6, Willoughby 7-15 10-10 25, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Lawson 1-3 0-0 2, Stojsavljevic 0-0 0-0 0, Kornegay-Lucas 3-4 0-0 6, Toi 1-5 0-0 3, Totals 21-51 13-16 60.

NC STATE (14-0)

Jones 4-8 0-0 9, Cunane 8-11 10-10 26, Brown-Turner 5-9 0-0 13, Crutchfield 2-4 0-0 5, Konig 3-9 0-0 9, Boyd 3-5 0-0 7, Cassell 0-3 0-2 0, Hobby 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 3-7 2-2 10, Moore 0-0 1-2 1, Wadsworth 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-57 13-16 80.

Virginia 17 11 14 18 —60
NC State 23 15 24 18 —80

3-Point Goals_Virginia 5-18 (Jablonowski 0-1, Toussaint 2-3, Williams 1-3, Willoughby 1-5, Kornegay-Lucas 0-1, Toi 1-5), NC State 11-30 (Jones 1-4, Brown-Turner 3-6, Crutchfield 1-3, Konig 3-9, Boyd 1-2, Cassell 0-1, Hunter 2-5). Assists_Virginia 11 (Kornegay-Lucas 4), NC State 24 (Crutchfield 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Virginia 25 (Willoughby 5), NC State 38 (Cunane 10). Total Fouls_Virginia 14, NC State 14. Technical Fouls_None.A_4,487.

