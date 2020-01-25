Listen Live Sports

No. 9 Villanova 64, Providence 60

January 25, 2020 3:16 pm
 
VILLANOVA (16-3)

Bey 5-14 0-0 13, Robinson-Earl 5-8 7-8 17, Gillespie 5-10 7-8 18, Moore 4-10 0-2 10, Samuels 1-2 2-2 4, Swider 1-3 0-0 2, Slater 0-1 0-2 0, Cosby-Roundtree 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 16-22 64.

PROVIDENCE (11-10)

Duke 4-16 1-2 11, Watson 7-12 4-4 18, White 2-9 1-4 5, Reeves 3-8 2-3 9, Pipkins 2-7 7-7 11, Holt 0-1 2-2 2, Diallo 0-6 0-0 0, Young 2-4 0-0 4, Fonts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 17-22 60.

Halftime_Villanova 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 6-21 (Bey 3-8, Moore 2-5, Gillespie 1-4, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Slater 0-1, Swider 0-2), Providence 3-23 (Duke 2-6, Reeves 1-5, Holt 0-1, Diallo 0-3, Pipkins 0-3, White 0-5). Fouled Out_White. Rebounds_Villanova 29 (Bey 9), Providence 40 (Duke 10). Assists_Villanova 11 (Gillespie 5), Providence 4 (White 2). Total Fouls_Villanova 19, Providence 20.

