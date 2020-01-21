Listen Live Sports

No. 9 Villanova 76, No. 13 Butler 61

January 21, 2020 9:10 pm
 
BUTLER (15-4)

Nze 5-7 1-2 11, Baldwin 9-21 2-2 21, Thompson 2-6 1-2 5, Tucker 3-9 0-1 8, Golden 5-6 0-1 11, McDermott 1-11 0-0 2, Battle 1-3 0-0 3, David 0-0 0-0 0, Smits 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 4-8 61.

VILLANOVA (15-3)

Bey 4-14 2-3 14, Gillespie 4-15 5-5 14, Robinson-Earl 5-7 1-1 12, Samuels 5-13 9-10 20, Moore 4-9 4-4 14, Slater 0-0 0-0 0, Swider 0-2 0-0 0, Cosby-Roundtree 1-1 0-0 2, Antoine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 21-23 76.

Halftime_Villanova 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Butler 5-20 (Tucker 2-6, Golden 1-1, Battle 1-2, Baldwin 1-4, McDermott 0-7), Villanova 9-25 (Bey 4-6, Moore 2-4, Robinson-Earl 1-3, Samuels 1-3, Gillespie 1-7, Swider 0-2). Rebounds_Butler 34 (Nze 12), Villanova 38 (Robinson-Earl 14). Assists_Butler 13 (Nze, Thompson 5), Villanova 15 (Gillespie 7). Total Fouls_Butler 19, Villanova 10. A_6,501 (6,500).

