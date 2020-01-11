Norfolk St. 71, Howard 63

NORFOLK ST. (7-11)

Bryant 3-8 3-3 9, Bishop 6-11 3-3 20, Ford 3-6 0-1 6, Whitley 4-7 6-8 16, Carter 3-8 4-8 10, Hicks 1-6 0-0 2, Ricks 1-4 2-2 4, Chavis 1-4 0-0 2, Kalogerias 0-1 2-2 2, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 20-27 71.

HOWARD (2-15)

Williams 5-18 3-4 14, Bristol 3-13 4-4 11, Garvey 6-11 0-0 17, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Cousins 4-4 1-2 9, Foster 1-2 2-3 4, Barber 3-7 0-1 6, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Toure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 10-14 63.

Halftime_Norfolk St. 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 7-23 (Bishop 5-7, Whitley 2-3, Carter 0-1, Chavis 0-1, Ricks 0-1, Bryant 0-5, Hicks 0-5), Howard 7-24 (Garvey 5-8, Bristol 1-4, Williams 1-8, Foster 0-1, Lee 0-1, Robinson 0-2). Rebounds_Norfolk St. 36 (Carter 10), Howard 32 (Cousins 8). Assists_Norfolk St. 12 (Whitley 5), Howard 14 (Garvey 5). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 16, Howard 19. A_1,107 (2,700).

