Norfolk St. 73, SC State 62

January 25, 2020 8:42 pm
 
SC STATE (9-9)

Applewhite 1-9 4-6 6, Sellers 2-7 0-0 5, Etienne 5-10 1-1 14, Kinard 2-4 3-3 9, Riley 3-10 2-2 8, Neal 3-5 0-0 7, Simmons 1-7 1-2 3, Hill 1-1 3-4 5, Fields 1-2 1-2 3, Bottenberg 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-57 15-20 62.

NORFOLK ST. (9-11)

Carter 4-9 2-3 10, Bryant 4-10 0-0 10, Bishop 7-14 0-0 17, Ford 4-8 2-4 10, Whitley 1-5 3-4 5, Hicks 2-5 2-4 7, Sidibe 4-8 0-0 8, Kalogerias 1-1 0-0 3, Ricks 0-1 1-2 1, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Chavis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-62 10-17 73.

Halftime_Norfolk St. 35-31. 3-Point Goals_SC State 7-17 (Etienne 3-8, Kinard 2-3, Neal 1-1, Sellers 1-2, Riley 0-1, Simmons 0-2), Norfolk St. 7-21 (Bishop 3-9, Bryant 2-6, Kalogerias 1-1, Hicks 1-2, Carter 0-1, Ricks 0-1, Whitley 0-1). Fouled Out_Kinard, Bishop. Rebounds_SC State 30 (Applewhite 8), Norfolk St. 39 (Ford 9). Assists_SC State 11 (Sellers, Etienne, Riley, Simmons 2), Norfolk St. 14 (Bishop 4). Total Fouls_SC State 20, Norfolk St. 12. A_2,374 (7,000).

