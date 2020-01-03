Norfolk State looks for home win vs BCU

Bethune-Cookman (6-8, 0-0) vs. Norfolk State (4-11, 0-0)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its fourth straight win over Bethune-Cookman at Echols Hall. The last victory for the Wildcats at Norfolk State was a 72-70 win on Jan. 11, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Norfolk State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Steven Whitley, Jermaine Bishop, Joe Bryant Jr. and Kashaun Hicks have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Spartans scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 39 percent over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Whitley has accounted for 44 percent of all Norfolk State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Wildcats are 0-6 when they allow 72 or more points and 6-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Spartans are 0-11 when they score 71 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Wildcats are 1-8 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is rated first among MEAC teams with an average of 72.5 points per game.

