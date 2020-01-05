Norfolk State looks to extend streak vs Coppin State

Norfolk State (5-11, 1-0) vs. Coppin State (4-12, 0-1)

Physical Education Complex, Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over Coppin State. Norfolk State has won by an average of 15 points in its last 12 wins over the Eagles. Coppin State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 28, 2011, a 76-69 win.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Kamar McKnight, Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have combined to account for 64 percent of Coppin State’s scoring this year and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Norfolk State, Steven Whitley, Jermaine Bishop, Joe Bryant Jr. and Kashaun Hicks have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all Norfolk State scoring.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Whitley has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Norfolk State field goals over the last three games. Whitley has accounted for 17 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 72: Norfolk State is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-11 when scoring 71 points or fewer.

COLD SPELL: Norfolk State has lost its last eight road games, scoring 58 points, while allowing 70.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State has made 7.9 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among MEAC teams.

