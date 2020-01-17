Norfolk State looks to extend streak vs UMES

Maryland Eastern Shore (2-16, 1-2) vs. Norfolk State (7-11, 3-0)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Maryland Eastern Shore. In its last five wins against the Hawks, Norfolk State has won by an average of 12 points. Maryland Eastern Shore’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2015, an 82-64 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Norfolk State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Maryland Eastern Shore has depended on freshmen. Seniors Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley, Joe Bryant Jr. and Kashaun Hicks have collectively accounted for 61 percent of Norfolk State’s scoring this season and 72 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen Ty Gibson, Da’Shawn Phillip and Glen Anderson have combined to score 34 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 38 percent of all Hawks points over their last five.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Spartans have scored 79.3 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.7 per game they managed in non-conference play.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson has connected on 29.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Spartans are 0-10 when they score 65 points or fewer and 7-1 when they exceed 65 points. The Hawks are 0-16 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Maryland Eastern Shore has lost its last 13 road games, scoring 51.2 points, while allowing 77.1 per game.

STINGY STATE: Norfolk State has held opposing teams to 65.3 points per game, the lowest figure among all MEAC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

