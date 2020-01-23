Listen Live Sports

North Alabama 78, Kennesaw St. 58

January 23, 2020 9:31 pm
 
NORTH ALABAMA (9-11)

Agnew 4-8 4-4 12, Brim 3-5 4-5 11, Littles 3-8 3-4 9, Blackmon 3-8 3-4 11, Anderson 6-10 3-4 19, James 2-3 0-0 5, Youngblood 3-5 1-2 8, Windeler 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Matic 0-1 0-0 0, Diggs 1-2 0-0 2, Redparth 0-1 0-0 0, Meloche 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-52 19-25 78.

KENNESAW ST. (1-18)

Lockley 3-4 2-2 9, Hooker 4-13 3-6 12, Obineke 3-19 4-8 10, Washington 3-6 5-6 11, Spencer 2-4 1-3 5, Kuerban 1-2 2-2 4, Romich 0-1 0-0 0, J.Lewis 1-4 0-0 2, Agostini 2-4 1-1 5, Ogwuche 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 18-28 58.

Halftime_North Alabama 47-23. 3-Point Goals_North Alabama 9-23 (Anderson 4-6, Blackmon 2-5, James 1-1, Brim 1-2, Youngblood 1-2, Matic 0-1, Redparth 0-1, Windeler 0-1, Agnew 0-4), Kennesaw St. 2-14 (Lockley 1-1, Hooker 1-2, Agostini 0-1, Kuerban 0-1, Washington 0-2, Obineke 0-7). Rebounds_North Alabama 38 (Littles 10), Kennesaw St. 19 (Hooker 5). Assists_North Alabama 13 (Brim 8), Kennesaw St. 6 (Lockley 2). Total Fouls_North Alabama 23, Kennesaw St. 20. A_984 (4,600).

