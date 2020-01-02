Listen Live Sports

North Alabama opens A-Sun play, tops Jacksonville 62-57

January 2, 2020 10:32 pm
 
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Christian Agnew posted 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals as North Alabama opened Atlantic Sun Conference play with a 62-57 win over Jacksonville on Thursday night.

C.J. Brim had 13 points for North Alabama (6-8), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Jamari Blackmon added 12 points and Emanuel Littles had 13 rebounds.

Kevin Norman had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Dolphins (7-9). Diante Wood added 13 points.

North Alabama faces North Florida at home on Saturday. Jacksonville plays NJIT at home next Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

