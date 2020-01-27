North Carolina 75, NC State 65

NORTH CAROLINA (10-10)

Brooks 11-19 3-5 25, Black 5-9 0-0 11, Robinson 2-5 7-7 11, Bacot 2-11 7-11 11, Platek 4-5 0-0 8, Keeling 2-3 0-2 4, Pierce 1-3 0-0 3, Smith 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 17-25 75.

NC STATE (14-7)

Daniels 8-17 1-3 17, Funderburk 7-9 4-4 18, Johnson 6-19 0-0 12, Bryce 0-8 0-0 0, Beverly 2-4 0-0 6, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Hellems 4-6 0-0 10, Dixon 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-66 5-7 65.

Halftime_North Carolina 39-35. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 2-9 (Black 1-3, Pierce 1-3, Brooks 0-1, Robinson 0-2), NC State 4-20 (Beverly 2-3, Hellems 2-4, Funderburk 0-1, Bryce 0-3, Daniels 0-4, Johnson 0-5). Fouled Out_Bates. Rebounds_North Carolina 39 (Bacot 11), NC State 25 (Funderburk 8). Assists_North Carolina 10 (Brooks, Bacot 3), NC State 11 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls_North Carolina 13, NC State 21.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.