North Carolina 78, Virginia 68

January 30, 2020 8:37 pm
 
VIRGINIA (8-13)

Jablonowski 0-3 4-4 4, Miller 2-7 0-0 4, Toi 4-7 1-2 13, Toussaint 8-20 0-2 16, Willoughby 7-14 1-2 15, Lawson 0-2 0-0 0, Horton 0-1 2-2 2, Kornegay-Lucas 0-2 0-2 0, Williams 3-10 8-9 14, Totals 24-66 16-23 68

NORTH CAROLINA (15-6)

Tshitenge 8-11 0-2 16, Bailey 10-15 3-5 23, Bennett 3-8 0-0 7, Koenen 2-10 1-1 6, Muhammad 5-14 4-4 17, Church 1-2 2-3 5, Daniel 1-3 2-2 4, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-63 12-17 78

Virginia 8 13 19 28 68
North Carolina 21 22 15 20 78

3-Point Goals_Virginia 4-18 (Toi 4-7, Toussaint 0-4, Willoughby 0-2, Horton 0-1, Williams 0-4), North Carolina 6-17 (Bennett 1-3, Koenen 1-5, Muhammad 3-7, Church 1-2). Assists_Virginia 12 (Kornegay-Lucas 4), North Carolina 18 (Bennett 6). Fouled Out_North Carolina Koenen. Rebounds_Virginia 38 (Jablonowski 6-8), North Carolina 38 (Tshitenge 5-5). Total Fouls_Virginia 19, North Carolina 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,967.

