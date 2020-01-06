North Carolina A&T needs OT to edge Florida A&M 97-90

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Maye had a career-high 24 points as NC A&T defeated Florida A&M 97-90 in overtime on Monday night.

NC A&T led 43-29 at halftime, but Florida A&M rallied and forced overtime. The Aggies stepped it up in the extra period to earn the 7-point win. The Rattlers’ 52 second-half points marked a season high.

Maye made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Ronald Jackson had 16 points and 16 rebounds for NC A&T (5-11, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Conference). Andre Jackson added 16 points. Kameron Langley had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the hosts.

Rod Melton Jr. had 24 points for the Rattlers (2-11, 0-2). MJ Randolph added 16 points and 10 rebounds. DJ Jones had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

NC A&T plays Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Saturday. Florida A&M plays Morgan State at home on Saturday.

