Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
North Carolina A&T needs OT to edge Florida A&M 97-90

January 6, 2020 11:10 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Maye had a career-high 24 points as NC A&T defeated Florida A&M 97-90 in overtime on Monday night.

NC A&T led 43-29 at halftime, but Florida A&M rallied and forced overtime. The Aggies stepped it up in the extra period to earn the 7-point win. The Rattlers’ 52 second-half points marked a season high.

Maye made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Ronald Jackson had 16 points and 16 rebounds for NC A&T (5-11, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Conference). Andre Jackson added 16 points. Kameron Langley had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the hosts.

Rod Melton Jr. had 24 points for the Rattlers (2-11, 0-2). MJ Randolph added 16 points and 10 rebounds. DJ Jones had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

NC A&T plays Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Saturday. Florida A&M plays Morgan State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

