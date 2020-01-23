Listen Live Sports

North Dakota 78, Denver 71

January 23, 2020 10:15 pm
 
DENVER (5-16)

Gatlin 2-4 0-0 5, Murkey 11-16 6-8 29, Townsend 2-10 11-12 15, Eastmond 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 4-4 1-2 9, Kurnaz 1-2 2-2 5, Nzekwesi 4-8 0-0 8, Green 0-0 0-0 0, McGlashan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 20-24 71.

NORTH DAKOTA (9-12)

Rebraca 3-9 2-2 8, Stewart 3-12 10-10 19, Walter 6-15 7-7 25, Allen-Eikens 3-6 7-9 13, Brown 4-7 2-2 10, Danielson 1-3 0-0 3, Atelbauers 0-2 0-0 0, Urbonavicius 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 28-30 78.

Halftime_North Dakota 33-22. 3-Point Goals_Denver 3-10 (Murkey 1-1, Gatlin 1-2, Kurnaz 1-2, Eastmond 0-1, McGlashan 0-1, Townsend 0-3), North Dakota 10-29 (Walter 6-12, Stewart 3-6, Danielson 1-3, Urbonavicius 0-1, Atelbauers 0-2, Brown 0-2, Allen-Eikens 0-3). Fouled Out_Eastmond. Rebounds_Denver 24 (Townsend 7), North Dakota 28 (Stewart 7). Assists_Denver 12 (Townsend, Eastmond 5), North Dakota 13 (Stewart 7). Total Fouls_Denver 26, North Dakota 22. A_1,388 (3,300).

