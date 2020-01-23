Listen Live Sports

North Florida 71, Liberty 70

January 23, 2020 9:02 pm
 
LIBERTY (19-2)

McGhee 7-13 2-3 19, Pacheco-Ortiz 6-12 4-4 17, Homesley 6-14 0-2 12, Cuffee 0-3 2-2 2, Rode 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 2-2 4, Baxter-Bell 3-5 0-0 6, S.James 5-6 0-0 10, Dean 0-0 0-0 0, Preston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 10-13 70.

NORTH FLORIDA (12-9)

Sams 4-10 2-3 12, Gandia-Rosa 6-11 4-4 19, Hendricksen 5-10 4-4 16, Escobar 4-10 0-1 10, Aminu 5-6 1-2 11, Balogun 1-2 0-0 3, D.James 0-2 0-1 0, Burkhardt 0-1 0-0 0, Adedoyin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 11-15 71.

Halftime_North Florida 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 4-13 (McGhee 3-8, Pacheco-Ortiz 1-2, Cuffee 0-1, Homesley 0-2), North Florida 10-28 (Gandia-Rosa 3-7, Sams 2-5, Hendricksen 2-6, Escobar 2-7, Balogun 1-1, Burkhardt 0-1, D.James 0-1). Fouled Out_Homesley. Rebounds_Liberty 26 (Homesley 6), North Florida 28 (Hendricksen, Balogun 7). Assists_Liberty 9 (Pacheco-Ortiz, Rode, S.James 2), North Florida 9 (Gandia-Rosa 3). Total Fouls_Liberty 18, North Florida 18. A_2,371 (5,800).

