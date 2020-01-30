North Florida 78, Stetson 65

STETSON (11-12)

Jones 6-13 1-1 13, Perry 6-14 0-1 14, Diawara 5-11 2-3 12, Aninye 3-6 0-0 6, Panzo 4-13 1-2 10, Rawley 2-5 1-2 5, Kabimba 1-3 0-0 3, Ivery 1-2 0-0 2, Crutchfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 5-9 65.

NORTH FLORIDA (13-10)

Gandia-Rosa 2-6 2-2 8, Hendricksen 5-13 0-0 13, Sams 9-12 0-0 24, Escobar 3-11 0-0 9, Aminu 5-14 1-2 11, James 1-2 0-0 2, Burkhardt 1-3 0-0 3, Endicott 4-4 0-0 8, Adedoyin 0-1 0-0 0, Balogun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 3-4 78.

Halftime_North Florida 38-32. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 4-12 (Perry 2-7, Kabimba 1-1, Panzo 1-2, Jones 0-2), North Florida 15-38 (Sams 6-9, Escobar 3-10, Hendricksen 3-10, Gandia-Rosa 2-4, Burkhardt 1-3, Aminu 0-1, James 0-1). Rebounds_Stetson 38 (Perry 12), North Florida 33 (Aminu 10). Assists_Stetson 7 (Perry, Rawley 2), North Florida 21 (Gandia-Rosa 8). Total Fouls_Stetson 6, North Florida 9. A_1,611 (5,800).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.