North Texas 79, Rice 59

January 20, 2020 10:00 pm
 
RICE (9-11)

Murphy 4-10 2-2 11, Mullins 4-10 0-0 8, Peterson 3-9 1-2 9, Adams 3-7 2-2 10, Crisler 4-5 1-2 11, Parrish 2-5 1-1 5, Moore 2-5 1-2 5, Olivari 0-3 0-0 0, Fiedler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-11 59.

NORTH TEXAS (12-8)

Hamlet 7-15 8-9 24, Reese 4-7 0-0 10, Z.Simmons 7-7 3-4 17, Bell 0-3 2-6 2, Gibson 5-11 2-2 15, Draper 1-2 0-0 3, Geu 1-2 2-2 4, Smart 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, J.Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 17-23 79.

Halftime_North Texas 44-36. 3-Point Goals_Rice 7-19 (Crisler 2-2, Peterson 2-3, Adams 2-4, Murphy 1-4, Moore 0-1, Olivari 0-2, Mullins 0-3), North Texas 8-18 (Gibson 3-8, Hamlet 2-4, Reese 2-4, Draper 1-2). Rebounds_Rice 30 (Murphy 10), North Texas 24 (Bell 8). Assists_Rice 10 (Murphy 3), North Texas 9 (Hamlet 5). Total Fouls_Rice 18, North Texas 11. A_2,729 (10,500).

