North Texas 98, UTSA 78

UTSA (9-11)

Wallace 9-18 3-4 24, Jh.Jackson 10-21 12-15 37, Frohnen 0-1 1-4 1, Barisic 3-6 1-1 8, Bior 1-1 0-0 2, Whiteside 0-1 0-2 0, Hellums 0-3 0-0 0, Germany 3-4 0-0 6, Czumbel 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 17-26 78.

NORTH TEXAS (13-8)

Hamlet 8-13 5-5 22, Gibson 8-15 8-11 27, Reese 6-9 2-2 18, Bell 5-9 1-2 11, Z.Simmons 4-8 5-8 13, Draper 0-0 0-0 0, Geu 1-2 3-4 5, Smart 1-3 0-0 2, Ja.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Simmons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-60 24-32 98.

Halftime_North Texas 50-36. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 9-20 (Jh.Jackson 5-10, Wallace 3-8, Barisic 1-2), North Texas 8-16 (Reese 4-6, Gibson 3-8, Hamlet 1-1, Z.Simmons 0-1). Fouled Out_Germany. Rebounds_UTSA 26 (Jh.Jackson, Frohnen 6), North Texas 32 (Bell 15). Assists_UTSA 6 (Bior, Whiteside 2), North Texas 10 (Hamlet 6). Total Fouls_UTSA 25, North Texas 21. A_3,186 (10,500).

