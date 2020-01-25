Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

North Texas wins 67-57 for 8th straight victory

January 25, 2020 8:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Zachary Simmons had 16 points and Javion Hamlet 14 as North Texas won its eighth consecutive game, topping UTEP 67-57 on Saturday.

North Texas, atop the Conference USA standings, is 8-1 in league play for the first time since 1988-89 when the Mean Green were 8-1 in the Southern Conference.

Thomas Bell added 10 points for the Mean Green (14-8, 8-1). Hamlet also had five assists and James Reese grabbed six rebounds. Umoja Gibson had his streak of 25 straight games with a 3-point field goal end after he went 0 from 4 from the arc, finishing with six points, all on free throws.

Souley Boum had 21 points for the Miners (12-9, 3-5). Bryson Williams added 18 points.

Advertisement

North Texas faces Rice on the road next Saturday. UTEP plays Middle Tennessee at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in