Northeastern 79, Coll. of Charleston 76

January 16, 2020 9:04 pm
 
NORTHEASTERN (10-8)

Roland 12-22 4-4 33, Brace 7-14 1-2 19, Walker 2-7 2-2 7, Eboigbodin 1-1 4-4 6, Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Franklin 1-3 0-0 3, Walters 1-1 0-0 2, Boursiquot 2-5 0-0 4, Strong 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 11-12 79.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (11-8)

Jasper 4-7 5-6 13, Riller 7-17 4-5 20, Galloway 4-13 0-0 9, McManus 1-3 2-2 4, Miller 7-9 0-0 20, Richard 3-5 1-2 8, Smart 1-2 0-0 2, Reddish 0-1 0-0 0, Epps 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 12-15 76.

Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 43-36. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 12-26 (Roland 5-9, Brace 4-9, Franklin 1-2, Smith 1-3, Walker 1-3), Coll. of Charleston 10-22 (Miller 6-7, Riller 2-6, Richard 1-2, Galloway 1-6, Jasper 0-1). Rebounds_Northeastern 29 (Brace 11), Coll. of Charleston 30 (Riller 10). Assists_Northeastern 14 (Walker 5), Coll. of Charleston 15 (Riller 10). Total Fouls_Northeastern 15, Coll. of Charleston 14. A_4,340 (5,100).

