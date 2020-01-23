Listen Live Sports

Northeastern 85, Drexel 52

January 23, 2020 9:00 pm
 
DREXEL (12-9)

Juric 0-2 2-2 2, Butler 4-7 8-9 16, Okros 1-3 0-0 3, Wynter 3-12 0-1 6, Bickerstaff 1-5 2-2 4, Washington 4-8 0-0 11, Green 2-4 0-0 5, Walton 0-4 0-0 0, Kararinas 1-3 2-2 5, Perry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 14-16 52.

NORTHEASTERN (11-9)

Roland 10-20 2-2 26, Brace 7-8 0-0 17, Smith 2-3 0-0 5, Walker 3-9 0-0 7, Boursiquot 4-7 0-0 8, Franklin 3-3 0-0 6, Eboigbodin 1-4 4-6 6, Walters 1-1 2-2 4, Strong 1-2 4-4 6, Emanga 0-1 0-0 0, Cubrilo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 12-14 85.

Halftime_Northeastern 49-17. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 6-19 (Washington 3-5, Green 1-2, Kararinas 1-3, Okros 1-3, Juric 0-1, Walton 0-2, Wynter 0-3), Northeastern 9-17 (Roland 4-8, Brace 3-4, Smith 1-1, Walker 1-2, Boursiquot 0-2). Rebounds_Drexel 26 (Butler 8), Northeastern 33 (Roland 7). Assists_Drexel 7 (Wynter 5), Northeastern 16 (Eboigbodin 3). Total Fouls_Drexel 17, Northeastern 20. A_794 (6,000).

