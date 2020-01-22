Listen Live Sports

Northeastern looks for home win vs Drexel

January 22, 2020 6:45 am
 
Drexel (12-8, 5-2) vs. Northeastern (10-9, 4-3)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its eighth straight win over Drexel at Matthews Arena. The last victory for the Dragons at Northeastern was a 61-48 win on Jan. 27, 2010.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northeastern’s Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Dragons have given up just 65 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 71.7 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Camren Wynter has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dragons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Northeastern has an assist on 38 of 82 field goals (46.3 percent) over its past three outings while Drexel has assists on 48 of 80 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern has made 9.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among CAA teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

