Northeastern looks for home win vs William & Mary

William & Mary (10-5, 2-0) vs. Northeastern (9-6, 3-0)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its fourth straight win over William & Mary at Matthews Arena. The last victory for the Tribe at Northeastern was an 86-77 win on Feb. 4, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern’s Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Huskies scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tyson Walker has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Northeastern field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Huskies are 8-0 when they score at least 72 points and 1-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Tribe are 5-0 when the team records at least six steals and 5-5 when falling short of that total.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tribe. Northeastern has 44 assists on 81 field goals (54.3 percent) over its past three matchups while William & Mary has assists on 40 of 89 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among CAA teams.

