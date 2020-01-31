Northeastern looks to extend streak vs Elon

Northeastern (11-11, 5-5) vs. Elon (6-17, 2-8)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Elon. Northeastern has won by an average of 11 points in its last six wins over the Phoenix. Elon’s last win in the series came on Jan. 26, 2017, a 51-49 win.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Northeastern has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Elon has depended on freshmen. For the Huskies, seniors Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 63 percent of all Huskies points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have collectively scored 43 percent of Elon’s points this season.

RAMPING IT UP: The Phoenix have scored 68.6 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 60.6 per game they managed against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Roland has connected on 43.6 percent of the 163 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 18 of 41 over the last five games. He’s also converted 89.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-13 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 6-4 when it scores at least 69.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Elon has 38 assists on 64 field goals (59.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Northeastern has assists on 39 of 83 field goals (47 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern and Elon are the class of the CAA when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Huskies are ranked second in the conference with 8.9 3-pointers made per game this season while the Phoenix are ranked first at 9.9 per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

