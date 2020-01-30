Listen Live Sports

Northern Colorado breezes to 83-67 victory over Idaho State

January 30, 2020 11:45 pm
 
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jonah Radebaugh tossed in 22 points and Trent Harris scored 21 on seven 3-pointers to propel Northern Colorado to an 83-67 victory over Idaho State on Thursday night.

Radebaugh sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor and added seven rebounds and four assists for the Bears (13-7, 6-3 Big Sky Conference). Harris took all 14 of his shots from beyond the arc. Matt Johnson and reserve Rodrick McCobb both scored 11.

Malik Porter scored a season-high 25 points and had seven rebounds for the Bengals (6-13, 3-7), who have now lost five straight games. Porter buried 12 of 19 shots overall — all inside the arc. Jared Stutzman added 13 points. Tarik Cool pitched in with 10 points and six assists.

Northern Colorado shot 54% from the floor, including 47% from distance (14 of 30). The Bears made 11 of 13 foul shots. Idaho State made 47% overall and 36% from beyond the arc (4 of 11). The Bengals hit 9 of 13 free throws.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

