Northwestern 71, No. 15 Indiana 69, OT

NORTHWESTERN (15-2)

Scheid 7-10 0-0 16, Wolf 6-9 1-3 13, Burton 3-9 9-10 15, Pulliam 5-22 1-2 12, Wood 3-6 1-2 7, Shaw 3-3 2-2 8, Galernik 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-6 0-0 0, Totals 27-65 14-19 71

INDIANA (14-4)

Gulbe 3-8 2-2 8, Wise 3-6 2-2 8, Berger 7-17 1-2 16, Patberg 4-7 4-4 12, Penn 1-4 0-0 3, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 9-14 4-7 22, Warthen 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 27-58 13-17 69

Northwestern 17 7 17 21 9 — 71 Indiana 11 20 20 11 7 — 69

3-Point Goals_Northwestern 3-13 (Scheid 2-4, Burton 0-3, Pulliam 1-3, Wood 0-1, Hamilton 0-2), Indiana 2-8 (Gulbe 0-1, Wise 0-1, Berger 1-2, Penn 1-3, Wilson 0-1). Assists_Northwestern 16 (Scheid 4), Indiana 14 (Patberg 7). Fouled Out_Northwestern Wolf, Indiana Penn. Rebounds_Northwestern 34 (Wolf 3-9), Indiana 42 (Holmes 3-9). Total Fouls_Northwestern 18, Indiana 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,805.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.