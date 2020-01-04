Northwestern looks for road win vs Minnesota

Northwestern (5-7, 0-2) vs. Minnesota (7-6, 1-2)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern looks for its fourth straight win over Minnesota at Williams Arena. Minnesota’s last win at home against the Wildcats came on Jan. 6, 2013.

SUPER SENIORS: Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu, Alihan Demir and Payton Willis have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Golden Gophers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Marcus Carr has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Golden Gophers are 0-5 when they score 69 points or fewer and 7-1 when they exceed 69 points. The Wildcats are 0-6 when allowing 67 or more points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Minnesota is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Golden Gophers are 2-6 when opponents score more than 62 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big Ten teams.

