Northwestern looks to end streak vs Nebraska

January 9, 2020 5:30 pm
 
Nebraska (7-8, 2-2) vs. Northwestern (5-9, 0-4)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska looks to extend Northwestern’s conference losing streak to seven games. Northwestern’s last Big Ten win came against the Ohio State Buckeyes 68-50 on March 6, 2019. Nebraska won 76-70 at home against Iowa on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Cam Mack is averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists to lead the charge for the Cornhuskers. Haanif Cheatham is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Ryan Young, who is averaging 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Mack has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 40 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Northwestern is 0-8 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 5-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

STREAK STATS: Nebraska has lost its last three road games, scoring 74 points, while allowing 88 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-best rate in the nation. The Northwestern defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 263rd among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

