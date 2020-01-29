Listen Live Sports

Northwestern St. 82, New Orleans 74

January 29, 2020 10:14 pm
 
NORTHWESTERN ST. (8-11)

N.Chougkaz 6-14 0-0 13, Bile 7-9 5-5 20, Jones 4-8 0-0 8, Massner 2-7 4-6 9, Gregg 6-8 0-0 12, Owens 3-11 1-2 7, Roberson 2-4 2-3 8, White 0-0 1-2 1, Kueth 1-2 0-0 2, Zelenbaba 1-2 0-0 2, Norvel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 13-18 82.

NEW ORLEANS (6-15)

B.Robinson 3-10 6-6 15, Myers 6-14 5-5 18, Berzat 1-4 1-2 3, Green 2-10 1-2 5, Gates 5-8 3-5 13, Key 6-13 1-2 13, Carson 0-1 4-4 4, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Bohannon 0-1 0-0 0, Riek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 21-26 74.

Halftime_Northwestern St. 42-33. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 5-16 (Roberson 2-3, Bile 1-2, N.Chougkaz 1-4, Massner 1-5, Jones 0-1, Zelenbaba 0-1), New Orleans 5-12 (B.Robinson 3-7, Brown 1-2, Myers 1-2, Berzat 0-1). Fouled Out_Bile, Owens. Rebounds_Northwestern St. 38 (N.Chougkaz 16), New Orleans 35 (Myers 12). Assists_Northwestern St. 18 (N.Chougkaz 6), New Orleans 15 (Berzat 5). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 21, New Orleans 16. A_629 (8,933).

