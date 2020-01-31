Oakland 77, Detroit 64

OAKLAND (8-15)

Williams 8-17 14-15 37, Lampman 1-6 0-2 3, Brechting 3-6 5-7 11, Hill-Mais 4-7 4-6 12, Kangu 1-2 0-1 2, Oladapo 4-7 2-3 10, Maddox 1-4 0-0 2, Pittman 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Sowunmi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 25-34 77.

DETROIT (6-17)

Davis 9-25 4-7 26, Miller 5-6 5-6 15, Legrand 2-4 1-2 5, Rose 4-8 3-4 13, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Brandon 1-3 0-0 2, Calipari 0-4 0-0 0, Isiani 1-1 0-0 3, Nguidjol 0-2 0-0 0, Hofman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 13-19 64.

Halftime_Oakland 34-25. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 8-26 (Williams 7-16, Lampman 1-6, Brechting 0-1, Kangu 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Pittman 0-1), Detroit 7-24 (Davis 4-14, Rose 2-2, Isiani 1-1, Nguidjol 0-1, Moore 0-2, Calipari 0-4). Fouled Out_Miller, Brandon. Rebounds_Oakland 37 (Brechting 12), Detroit 27 (Rose 6). Assists_Oakland 15 (Kangu 4), Detroit 9 (Davis 6). Total Fouls_Oakland 17, Detroit 26. A_2,021 (8,295).

