Oakland looks to extend streak vs Detroit

January 30, 2020 6:30 am
 
Oakland (7-15, 2-7) vs. Detroit (6-16, 4-5)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Detroit. Oakland has won by an average of 10 points in its last six wins over the Titans. Detroit’s last win in the series came on Jan. 13, 2017, a 93-88 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Detroit’s Antoine Davis has averaged 23.3 points and 4.4 assists while Justin Miller has put up 10 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 15.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while Brad Brechting has put up 10 points and 6.5 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Titans have allowed just 71 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 80.9 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Oakland is 0-10 when it allows at least 72 points and 7-5 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Grizzlies have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Titans. Detroit has 43 assists on 79 field goals (54.4 percent) across its past three games while Oakland has assists on 44 of 69 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has made 8.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among Horizon teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

