O’Bannon Jr. transferring to TCU after 2 1/2 seasons at USC

January 6, 2020 11:25 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Charles O’Bannon Jr. is transferring to TCU after 2 1/2 seasons at Southern California, where the 6-foot-6 former McDonald’s All-American guard was hampered by injuries.

O’Bannon played only the season opener in 2018-19 before a left pinky injury. He appeared in only three games this season for the Trojans before hurting his left hand in practice Nov. 25 and having surgery.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon said Monday night that O’Bannon, the son of former UCLA standout Charles O’Bannon, would be part of the Horned Frogs’ 2020-21 incoming class.

The younger O’Bannon is expected to enroll for the spring semester at TCU, where classes begin next Monday. He would be eligible to play for the Horned Frogs after the fall semester ends in December.

O’Bannon averaged only 1.3 points in 14 games as a freshman in 2017-18. In three games this season, he was 0-for-5 shooting and made both of his free throws. He was hurt over last summer and didn’t participate in USC’s foreign tour.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

