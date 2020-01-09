Listen Live Sports

ODU looks to extend streak vs Charlotte

January 9, 2020 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Old Dominion (6-9, 2-0) vs. Charlotte (8-5, 2-0)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Charlotte. Old Dominion has won by an average of 19 points in its last five wins over the 49ers. Charlotte’s last win in the series came on Jan. 21, 2017, a 74-72 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Charlotte’s Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 40 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GREEN: Xavier Green has connected on 34.4 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Old Dominion has dropped its last three road games, scoring 52.7 points and allowing 67 points during those contests. Charlotte has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 63 points while giving up 51.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Monarchs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the 49ers. Charlotte has 30 assists on 57 field goals (52.6 percent) over its past three outings while Old Dominion has assists on 40 of 70 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The 49ers have averaged 21.2 free throws per game this season and 25.2 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

