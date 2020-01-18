Ohio 60, E. Michigan 58

OHIO (10-8)

Preston 6-10 2-6 14, Vander Plas 8-14 4-6 22, Dartis 3-11 2-2 11, Ogbonda 0-3 3-8 3, McDay 2-7 2-3 6, Roderick 1-4 0-0 3, Mil.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Foster 0-3 1-2 1, Springs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 14-27 60.

E. MICHIGAN (10-8)

Groce 6-14 2-2 17, Morgan 9-19 4-5 23, Binelli 1-7 0-0 3, King 0-2 2-4 2, Montero 2-8 0-1 4, Toure 3-4 1-5 7, Barnes 1-3 0-1 2, Gibbs 0-3 0-0 0, Dillard 0-2 0-0 0, James 0-1 0-0 0, Ballard 0-1 0-0 0, Spottsville 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 9-18 58.

Halftime_E. Michigan 28-21. 3-Point Goals_Ohio 6-23 (Dartis 3-10, Vander Plas 2-6, Roderick 1-4, Mil.Brown 0-1, McDay 0-2), E. Michigan 5-25 (Groce 3-6, Binelli 1-5, Morgan 1-7, James 0-1, Dillard 0-2, Gibbs 0-2, Montero 0-2). Fouled Out_King, Toure. Rebounds_Ohio 45 (Ogbonda 14), E. Michigan 34 (King 10). Assists_Ohio 13 (Preston 7), E. Michigan 6 (Morgan 2). Total Fouls_Ohio 15, E. Michigan 23. A_1,322 (8,824).

