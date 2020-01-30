Ohio, Ball State meet in conference play

Ohio (10-11, 2-6) vs. Ball State (11-9, 4-3)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes meet as Ohio squares off against Ball State. Each team is coming off a road loss on Tuesday. Ball State lost 67-61 to Bowling Green, while Ohio came up short in a 61-59 game at Northern Illinois.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Ball State’s Tahjai Teague has averaged 15 points and nine rebounds while Ishmael El-Amin has put up 14.3 points. For the Bobcats, Jason Preston has averaged 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists while Ben Vander Plas has put up 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Preston has made or assisted on 58 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 40 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Ball State is 0-6 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 11-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

STREAK STATS: Ball State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80.5 points while giving up 60.3.

STINGY STATE: Ball State has held opposing teams to 62.4 points per game, the lowest figure among all MAC teams.

