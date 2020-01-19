Listen Live Sports

Ohio St. 77, Illinois 47

ILLINOIS (10-8)

Blazek 0-1 0-0 0, Myles 6-14 0-0 12, Beasley 2-10 0-0 5, Ephraim 0-0 0-0 0, Holesinska 2-11 1-2 6, Andrews 5-8 0-0 14, Robins 0-1 0-0 0, Joens 0-2 1-2 1, Rice 2-5 0-0 4, Terry 2-9 0-1 5, Totals 19-61 2-5 47

OHIO ST. (11-7)

Juhasz 3-10 1-2 8, Patty 0-0 2-2 2, Greene 4-7 0-0 11, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Sheldon 3-7 2-2 10, Mikulasikova 3-6 5-6 12, Wone Aranaz 0-1 2-2 2, Bell 7-11 2-2 19, Crooms 2-5 0-1 4, Satterfield 4-4 0-1 9, Totals 26-54 14-18 77

Illinois 14 12 11 10 47
Ohio St. 16 16 19 26 77

3-Point Goals_Illinois 7-25 (Beasley 1-4, Holesinska 1-6, Andrews 4-7, Robins 0-1, Joens 0-1, Rice 0-2, Terry 1-4), Ohio St. 11-22 (Juhasz 1-4, Greene 3-4, Miller 0-2, Sheldon 2-2, Mikulasikova 1-1, Wone Aranaz 0-1, Bell 3-6, Crooms 0-1, Satterfield 1-1). Assists_Illinois 12 (Beasley 6), Ohio St. 11 (Miller 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 33 (Myles 3-11), Ohio St. 42 (Juhasz 3-7). Total Fouls_Illinois 18, Ohio St. 16. Technical Fouls_Illinois Ephraim 1, Ohio St. Crooms 1. A_5,143.

