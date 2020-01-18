Oklahoma 83, TCU 63

TCU (12-5)

Bane 5-14 0-0 12, Nembhard 3-9 0-0 6, Dennis 3-10 1-2 10, Samuel 5-9 0-0 10, Farabello 1-3 0-0 3, Smith 3-6 1-3 9, LeDee 2-2 7-7 11, Fuller 1-3 0-0 2, Grayer 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 9-12 63.

OKLAHOMA (12-5)

Harmon 3-11 2-2 10, Doolittle 5-9 1-1 11, Bieniemy 1-2 0-0 3, Manek 10-15 4-5 31, Reaves 5-11 3-4 14, Hill 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 0-0 4-5 4, Kuath 2-2 0-0 4, Iwuakor 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-54 14-17 83.

Halftime_Oklahoma 38-26. 3-Point Goals_TCU 8-36 (Dennis 3-10, Smith 2-4, Bane 2-10, Farabello 1-3, Fuller 0-2, Grayer 0-3, Nembhard 0-4), Oklahoma 11-24 (Manek 7-9, Harmon 2-5, Bieniemy 1-2, Reaves 1-4, Hill 0-1, Doolittle 0-3). Rebounds_TCU 29 (Bane, Samuel 5), Oklahoma 32 (Manek 9). Assists_TCU 11 (Bane 5), Oklahoma 20 (Bieniemy 7). Total Fouls_TCU 18, Oklahoma 11.

