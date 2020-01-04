Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

OKLAHOMA ST. 67, KANSAS 49

January 4, 2020 7:17 pm
 
< a min read
      
KANSAS (11-1)

de Carvalho 4-7 0-0 9, Helgren 0-2 0-0 0, Franklin 8-19 0-2 17, Mitchell 2-7 1-4 5, Thomas 1-11 0-0 3, Stephens 1-7 5-6 7, Merriweather 0-3 0-0 0, Kersgieter 3-9 2-4 8, Ramalho 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-65 8-16 49.

OKLAHOMA ST. (10-3)

De Lapp 1-3 0-2 2, Viv. Gray 9-20 8-8 27, Mack 11-14 3-5 25, de Sousa 0-2 0-0 0, Dennis 1-3 3-6 5, Gerlich 0-0 0-0 0, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, Winchester 2-3 0-0 4, Asberry 2-5 0-0 4, Fields 0-7 0-0 0, Oli. Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Rodrigues 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-57 14-21 67.

Kansas 17 12 7 13 —49
Oklahoma St. 11 20 16 20 —67

3-Point Goals_Kansas 3-16 (de Carvalho 1-4, Franklin 1-3, Mitchell 0-2, Thomas 1-4, Kersgieter 0-3), Oklahoma St. 1-5 (Viv. Gray 1-2, Asberry 0-1, Fields 0-2). Assists_Kansas 6 (Thomas 2), Oklahoma St. 14 (Viv. Gray 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas 43 (de Carvalho 6), Oklahoma St. 42 (Mack 20). Total Fouls_Kansas 21, Oklahoma St. 17. Technical Fouls_None.A_2,226.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history