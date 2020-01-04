OKLAHOMA ST. 67, KANSAS 49

KANSAS (11-1)

de Carvalho 4-7 0-0 9, Helgren 0-2 0-0 0, Franklin 8-19 0-2 17, Mitchell 2-7 1-4 5, Thomas 1-11 0-0 3, Stephens 1-7 5-6 7, Merriweather 0-3 0-0 0, Kersgieter 3-9 2-4 8, Ramalho 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-65 8-16 49.

OKLAHOMA ST. (10-3)

De Lapp 1-3 0-2 2, Viv. Gray 9-20 8-8 27, Mack 11-14 3-5 25, de Sousa 0-2 0-0 0, Dennis 1-3 3-6 5, Gerlich 0-0 0-0 0, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, Winchester 2-3 0-0 4, Asberry 2-5 0-0 4, Fields 0-7 0-0 0, Oli. Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Rodrigues 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-57 14-21 67.

Kansas 17 12 7 13 —49 Oklahoma St. 11 20 16 20 —67

3-Point Goals_Kansas 3-16 (de Carvalho 1-4, Franklin 1-3, Mitchell 0-2, Thomas 1-4, Kersgieter 0-3), Oklahoma St. 1-5 (Viv. Gray 1-2, Asberry 0-1, Fields 0-2). Assists_Kansas 6 (Thomas 2), Oklahoma St. 14 (Viv. Gray 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas 43 (de Carvalho 6), Oklahoma St. 42 (Mack 20). Total Fouls_Kansas 21, Oklahoma St. 17. Technical Fouls_None.A_2,226.

