Oklahoma St. looks to end streak vs OU

Oklahoma State (10-10, 0-7) vs. Oklahoma (13-7, 3-4)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma looks to extend Oklahoma State’s conference losing streak to nine games. Oklahoma State’s last Big 12 win came against the West Virginia Mountaineers 85-77 on March 9, 2019. Oklahoma lost 61-53 on the road to Kansas State on Wednesday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Brady Manek, Kristian Doolittle and Austin Reaves have combined to account for 60 percent of Oklahoma’s scoring this season. For Oklahoma State, Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff, Isaac Likekele and Thomas Dziagwa have combined to account for 59 percent of all Oklahoma State scoring, including 63 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Sooners have given up only 65 points per game across seven conference games. That’s an improvement from the 69.2 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.LOVE FOR LINDY: Waters has connected on 33.7 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cowboys have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Sooners. Oklahoma has an assist on 37 of 63 field goals (58.7 percent) across its past three outings while Oklahoma State has assists on 44 of 74 field goals (59.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma has committed a turnover on just 15.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the seventh-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Sooners have turned the ball over only 10.6 times per game this season.

