Okongwu, USC host Utah

January 29, 2020 6:45 am
 
Utah (12-7, 3-4) vs. Southern California (16-4, 5-2)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Timmy Allen and Utah will take on Onyeka Okongwu and Southern California. The sophomore Allen has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13 over his last five games. Okongwu, a freshman, is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Southern California has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Isaiah Mobley and Ethan Anderson have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.OFFENSE FROM ONYEKA: In 20 appearances this season, Southern California’s Okongwu has shot 62.3 percent.

FLOOR SPACING: Utah’s Both Gach has attempted 96 3-pointers and connected on 27.1 percent of them, and is 2 for 22 over his past five games.

STREAK STATS: Utah has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62.5 points and allowing 86.5 points during those contests. Southern California has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 67.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California attempts more free throws per game than any other Pac-12 team. The Trojans have averaged 23.1 free throws per game this season, including 25.4 per game against conference opponents.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

